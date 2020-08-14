Man pepper sprays bus driver on Madison Metrobus

A man pepper-sprayed a Madison Metro bus driver after the driver let a man in a wheelchair enter the bus from the front.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — A man pepper sprayed a Madison Metro bus driver after the driver let a man in a wheelchair enter the bus from the front.

Madison police said the rider was upset the driver let the man enter the front entrance, but wouldn’t let him enter at the front. The Madison Metro has been preventing people from entering at the front because of coronavirus concerns.

Police said the suspect is a 50-year-old black man wearing a beige coat over a white shirt and brown shorts. He ran away after pepper spraying the driver twice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments