Man out on bail following State Street friendly-fire police shooting arrested in Fitchburg armed robbery, police say

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Dane County Jail.

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The man arrested after a police-involved shooting on State Street last year that turned out to have been the result of friendly fire was arrested Wednesday following an armed robbery in Fitchburg last week, the Fitchburg Police Department said.

Katoine Richardson, 19, of the town of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail Wednesday afternoon on numerous tentative charges, including armed robbery and felony bail jumping, stemming from the robbery on Friday. Police said the victim told them a man, whom they later identified as Richardson, took a gun and money during an arranged meeting in the 2800 block of Oregon Road.

READ MORE: Katoine Richardson’s arrest began with bail jumping suspicions. It’s the most-charged crime in Wisconsin.

Officers from Fitchburg, Madison and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richardson on Wednesday. Police said while searching his property, they found the stolen gun, ammunition, loaded gun magazines and marijuana.

News 3 Now is naming Richardson despite a standard policy not to name suspects until formally charged given the nature of his arrest while on bail following last year’s high-profile shooting. In that shooting, Richardson was on State Street around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 and carrying a gun in violation of a previous bail condition when officers saw him and he ran. When officers caught up with him, a struggle ensued and Richardson’s gun went off, injuring one officer; both Richardson and an officer were touching the gun when it fired.

Online court records show Richardson appeared in court Wednesday morning for a status conference in the October case.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.