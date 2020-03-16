Man offers to clean, disinfect playgrounds in Dane County free of charge

Amid COVID-19 concerns, a Deforest man is trying to help bring some positive news to the community

DEFOREST, Wis. — Tim Sullivan, owner of TKS Exterior Cleaning, is just as concerned as his family’s health as anyone else right now.

Sullivan said his five children spend a lot of time on playgrounds.

“We go to the parks a lot and we do see that a lot of times, they are very dirty and kids are germ-infested,” Sullivan said. “I hate to say it, but kids do carry around a lot of germs.”

While he is always concerned about his children’s health, the outbreak of COVID-19 has him especially worried about the spread of germs. As a way to help his children and others who use the parks, Sullivan is offering to clean any public playground or school playground within Dane County for free.

Sullivan said he can clean most parks in about 45 minutes and hopes to clean at least two parks a week.

“We love to do your dirty work so you don’t have to,” Sullivan said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry. Why not do all this stuff and have it be not as bad as what everybody thinks?”

If you would like to contact Sullivan about his cleaning services, you can call 608-843-8062 or visit his website here.

