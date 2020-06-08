Man mugged on Reindahl Park bike path, police say

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A 57-year-old man was allegedly mugged Sunday morning while walking on a bike path in Reindahl Park.

The victim told police two men jumped him and took his money just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said the victim suffered several cuts to his arms during the incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

