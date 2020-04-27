Man lunges at officer’s Taser, threatens to kill officer

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

Mercer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said they received a call that a man was yelling and throwing rocks at an apartment building in the 400 block of W. Mifflin Street Monday morning.

When officers arrived, Dylan Mercer, 20, Milwaukee, lunged at an officer and put both of his hands on an officer’s Taser.

Mercer also repeatedly kicked the officer while threatening to kill the officer, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to the Dane County jail.

Mercer could face battering to a law enforcement officer, disarming a peace officer, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

