Man killed when car crashes into tree line in Sauk Co., alcohol believed to be a factor

by Jaymes Langrehr

BEAR CREEK, Wis. — The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says it believes alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning that claimed the life of the driver.

First responders were called to the area of County Road GG east of County Road G in the Township of Bear Creek at about 6:16 a.m. Friday. When they got to the scene, they saw a 2006 Chevrolet Impala suspended in the tree line on the south side of the road.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man from Hill Point, was treated by first responders before being flown to University Hospital in Madison by MedFlight. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities are not releasing his name until his family can be notified.

Investigators believe the man was driving east on County Road GG just past the entrance to White Mound County Park when he lost control and hit several trees. They do not believe the man was wearing a seat belt. He was found lying outside the car and was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

County Road GG was closed while deputies investigated.

