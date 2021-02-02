Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Windsor

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WINDSOR, Wis. — One person died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in the 6700 block of Lake Road, according to Dane County authorities.

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries, Dane County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

During their initial investigation, authorities discovered that a woman was traveling northbound on Lake Road when she stopped in the northbound lane to wait for the vehicle in front of her to turn right. As she was stopped in the roadway, a 63-year-old man rear-ended her vehicle.

Officials said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman whose vehicle was rear-ended suffered minor injuries.

