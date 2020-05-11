Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hustisford identified

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

HUSTISFORD, Wis. — The man killed in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway E and State Highway 60 near Hustisford has been identified.

John Muth, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted life saving measures.

Officials said the cause of Muth’s death and the crash is still under investigation. Some witnesses reportedly described observations that indicate Muth might have suffered from a medical event during the crash.

