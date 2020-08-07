Man killed in motorcycle vs. car crash identified

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SPRINGFIELD, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Thursday night when a car struck a motorcycle that was stopped in the intersection of Highway 12 and County Highway K.

Troy J. Bronk, 46, was transported to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Bronk died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Additional testing is still underway. The crash is under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments