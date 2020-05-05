Man killed in motorcycle crash in Grant County

WOODMAN, Wis. — A man died Monday around 3:11 a.m. in a motorcycle crash on Highway 133 between County Road K and County Road C in Woodman township.

According to a release, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle over an embankment.

Ernest H. Reynolds, 65, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson when the bike left the road while negotiating a corner. The motorcycle went down an embankment, struck a tree and went through a barbed wire fence, the release said.

Reynolds was ejected from the motorcycle and landed a short distance from it. The motorcycle stopped against a tree.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 133 was closed for a period of time due to the crash.

This is the second fatal crash in Grant County in 2020.

