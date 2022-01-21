Man killed in crash on Madison’s north side

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A 24-year-old man died in a crash on Madison’s north side Friday morning, city police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Northport Drive near Mendota Elementary School. In an incident report, police said the driver hit a tree head-on, after which his vehicle started on fire.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.