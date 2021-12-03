Man killed in car vs. semi-truck crash in Walworth County

by Logan Rude

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A man was killed Friday morning following a car vs. semi-truck crash at the intersection of Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue.

Authorities with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 10:10 a.m. for a report of a crash. According to an initial investigation, the driver of a Dodge Neon was traveling south on Highway 12 and tried turning left onto Walworth Avenue. The driver failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming semi-truck that was loaded with steel pipes.

The semi then crashed into the Dodge, injuring both the driver and a male occupant sitting in the front passenger seat. First responders attempted life-saving measures for the man at the scene, but he ultimately died of his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The semi-truck driver was also hospitalized. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the condition of both drivers is unknown.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting a reconstruction of the incident, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is working on a post-crash inspection of the semi-truck.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation.

