Man killed by car in front yard of Milwaukee house

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who crashed into a residence and killed a man who was sitting in the front yard.

Police say the crash happened about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southwest side. The victim was a 67-year-old man. Paramedics were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene on foot and is currently being sought. The victim has not yet been identified.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.