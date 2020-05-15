Man killed after crash on Grant County highway

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A Grant County man died Friday morning following a crash near Dickeyville, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 35/61 near Kelly Lane in the town of Paris around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

An investigation revealed Tyler Clauer, 28, of rural Potosi, was headed south on Highway 35/61 when he lost control his car going around a curve. Clauer swerved out of control and crossed into the northbound lanes, the release said.

His car bounced off a guardrail and slid sideways downhill into the path of an SUV, the release said. The SUV rolled onto its side and came to rest in the southbound lane while the car spun back into the guardrail.

The driver of the SUV, Daniel Kieler, 34, of rural Hazel Green, was able to get out of his vehicle and taken to the hospital, the release said. He was reportedly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The jaws of life were needed to remove Clauer from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Dubuque, the release said. Clauer was reportedly not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, the release said.

Deputies said the road was wet and there was a heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

This is the third fatal crash in Grant County this year.

