Man involved in fiery crash on Raymond Road dies

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was hospitalized after a crash on Madison’s southwest side Tuesday has died, Madison police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Raymond Road at around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 24-year-old was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the incident. His vehicle caught on fire after the crash.

According to police, witnesses said a car was speeding when it left the road and went airborne, hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

Madison fire officials said Tuesday that bystanders tried to help the man out of the vehicle. On Wednesday, police said a bystander’s car was rear-ended by a separate person while they were trying to help.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the crash.

