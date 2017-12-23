Man intentionally rams into former co-worker’s van at Lambeau Field, police say

A dispute between food service workers drew a large police presence to Lambeau Field on Friday, according to officials.

The original call was for an active shooter at Lambeau Field, but it turned out there was no shooter. A man used his vehicle to ram into the vehicle of a former co-worker with whom he got into a physical altercation earlier this month before being fired, according to Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

The suspect drove his vehicle down the loading dock at Lambeau, but not on the playing surface at Lambeau Field, and crashed into the storage area.

Police cleared the situation in six minutes and no one had to evacuate from the building.

The suspect is expected to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, Smith said. The charges are for ramming his car into another car with a person inside. No other weapons have been discovered.

The suspect didn’t get far enough down the loading dock to get near where Packers GM Ted Thomspon and head coach Mike McCarthy park, according to team spokesman Aaron Popkey.

Packers say this kind of a situation is a “first” for Lambeau Field.

Twenty minutes prior to the incident, the suspect was at the police department to make a complaint. The man then drove to Lambeau, Smith said.

