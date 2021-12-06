Man inside vehicle damaged with bullets, 10 shell casings found

MADISON, Wis. — A man was inside his vehicle when it was damaged during a shots fired incident on Madison’s west side on Sunday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Schroeder Road around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. Multiple callers reported hearing several shots fired in the area.

The owner noticed a bullet struck the driver’s side area of the vehicle.

Ten shell casings were also found in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.