Man inside vehicle damaged with bullets, 10 shell casings found
MADISON, Wis. — A man was inside his vehicle when it was damaged during a shots fired incident on Madison’s west side on Sunday night.
Police said officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Schroeder Road around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. Multiple callers reported hearing several shots fired in the area.
The owner noticed a bullet struck the driver’s side area of the vehicle.
Ten shell casings were also found in the area.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
