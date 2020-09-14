Man injured, thrown overboard during boating accident

Lake Rescue team corrals wayward fishing boat on Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured Sunday morning after he was thrown from his boat while out on Lake Mendota, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

The man went overboard after hitting a rock near Picnic Point around 8 a.m.

He was wearing an inflatable life vest, but it did not inflate properly, the release said. Another nearby boat came to his aid until the Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue team arrived.

Crews transferred the injured boater onto the Lake Rescue boat using a hydraulic ramp, the release said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Crews also found the man’s boat circling on its own, going around 10 miles per hour. They tossed their center point anchor into the moving fishing boat while waiting for backup from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit. The anchor wrapped around objects inside the other boat allowing emergency crews to control the front half of the rogue boat. Crews then forced the fishing boat to follow behind the Lake Rescue boat, the release said.

A member of the Lake Rescue team was able to hop onto the fishing boat once Dane County’s marine unit arrived on scene. The fishing boat was shut off and towed to a nearby pier.

