Man injured during stabbing at Madison park, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was taken to the hospital for stitches following a stabbing on Memorial Day, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Brittingham Park, located on W. Washington Avenue, around 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

They found a 30-year-old man with a cut on his arm. The victim told police he was attacked by a man armed with a large kitchen knife, the release said.

Witnesses helped officers identify a suspect, the release said.

Darryl Johnson, 59, of Madison, was located at a nearby apartment complex and arrested on possible reckless endangerment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct charges.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments