Man injured during robbery on Madison’s southwest side, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man was injured Tuesday afternoon during a robbery on Madison’s southwest side.

Officers were dispatched to Russet Rd. around 2:15 p.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

A 28-year-old man said two men “jumped him” before taking his cell phone and headphones, the release said.

Police said the man was treated for injuries, including a cut to his arm.

The victim believes on of men involved may have been armed with a pocket knife.

