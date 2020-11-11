Man injured during robbery on Madison’s southwest side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man was injured Tuesday afternoon during a robbery on Madison’s southwest side.
Officers were dispatched to Russet Rd. around 2:15 p.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
A 28-year-old man said two men “jumped him” before taking his cell phone and headphones, the release said.
Police said the man was treated for injuries, including a cut to his arm.
The victim believes on of men involved may have been armed with a pocket knife.
