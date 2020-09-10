Man hospitalized following targeted shooting Wednesday night, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand an injury to his eye, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

Officers responded to the Foxdale Apartments on Foxdale Drive around 10:43 p.m. after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old who was shot inside an apartment.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man armed with an AR style rifle.

The Sun Prairie Police Department, with help from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Town of Madison Police Department and the DeForest Police Department, set up a perimeter to try and find the suspect. The search was unsuccessful.

Police believe that the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.