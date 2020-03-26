Man holding sawed-off shotgun accidentally shoots his hand inside Madison apartment building

MADISON, Wis. A Madison man is facing charges after accidentally shooting himself inside an apartment building on the city’s east side.

According to Madison police, the 24-year-old man was allegedly holding a sawed-off shotgun inside an apartment on the 1100 block of MacArthur Road.

The gun fired and a bullet hit the man’s hand, severely injuring him.

Police performed first aid on him to stop the bleeding before taking him to the hospital.

Police said the man is facing tentative charges of endangering safety by reckless use of a weapon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

