Man hits fence post in underground garage, arrested on suspicion of 5th-offense OWI, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man on suspicion of fifth-offense OWI Monday after he reportedly hit a fence post in an underground garage at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Hayes Road.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, 36-year-old Nicholas DeChant crashed a pickup truck into a fence post at the residence around 5 p.m. Monday. The person who called police said DeChance had no ties to the property.

When police arrived, DeChant was still in the truck.

Police said DeChant was arrested “after not performing well on field [sobriety] tests.”

