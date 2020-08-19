Man has longboard stolen downtown after allowing person to ride it, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man had his longboard stolen after allowing a stranger to ride it Tuesday night.

According to an incident report, the 33-year-old had been talking with a few other men on the upper end of State Street when one of the men wanted to take his longboard for a spin.

The report said the man allowed him to try it out, but told police the man later declined to give the board back.

Officials said both men got into a car on Frances Street and drove off, but the victim tried to stop them, grabbing onto the passenger side door frame. Police said the car drove off and dragged the victim’s foot on the pavement, leading to a road rash on his foot and a bruised buttocks.

Authorities said he fell to the road as the car turned from Frances Street onto University Avenue. The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance cameras.

Police said the victim had owned the longboard for 15 years and it had great sentimental value to him.

It has orange wheels and a sticker of a parrot on the bottom, according to the report.

Madison police are working to identify suspects and get the board back.

