Man handcuffed by Monona officers with guns drawn files suit against city, police

Site staff by Site staff

MONONA, Wis. — A Monona man who was handcuffed in his own home by officers who were responding to a neighbor’s report of suspicious activity has filed a lawsuit against the city and officers.

In June, Monona police officers entered a home with guns drawn and handcuffed a 23-year-old man who was living there. After confirming the man was allowed to be there, police apologized and released him.

Now that renter, Keonte Furdge, is suing the City of Monona and the two officers.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, says the officers intruded into the home after a neighbor called to report a Black man was sitting on the porch. The caller reported she felt it was suspicious because she thought the house was supposed to be vacant.

The lawsuit is looking to establish that what happened was more than just a misunderstanding, it was a constitutional rights violation.

It looks to effect change with “hope that the punishment is significant enough to prevent this from happening again in the future, so that a person can move into a formerly vacant house in the City of Monona and sit on his front porch without having to fear that the police will break in and shoot him.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.