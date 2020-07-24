Man grazed in the head by a bullet while riding in a car on John Nolen Drive

A man is recovering in the hospital after being grazed by a bullet early Friday morning.

MADISON, Wis. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being grazed by a bullet early Friday morning, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Madison police said the man was a passenger in a car headed south on John Nolen Drive around 4 a.m. when the car was hit by several bullets near Olin Avenue.

The driver of the car drove the man to the hospital. He is expected to recover, police said.

UW Police and Madison police both responded to the call, but Madison police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

