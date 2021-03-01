Man found guilty of killing wife who went missing in 2013

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury late Saturday night convicted a Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife who went missing in 2013 and whose body has never been found.

Seventy-five-year old James Prokopovitz, was charged in 2019 with murder and other counts for allegedly killing his wife, Victoria.

He was the last person known to have to seen her on April 25, 2013.

Her purse, cell phone and ID were all found at her home in Pittsfield. Victoria Prokopovitz was 59 when she disappeared.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that James Prokopovitz did not show much emotion as the verdict was handed down.

His sentencing is set for April 30. He faces life in prison.

