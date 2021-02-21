Man found dead with gunshot wound in Armenia Township

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after officials found a dead man with a gunshot wound late Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a home on 9th street for someone with a gunshot wound at 10:04 p.m. Officials said the man had died before they got there, and there is no danger to the public.

The name of the person is being withheld until their family is notified. The Juneau County Medical Examiner is helping with the investigation.

