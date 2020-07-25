Man found dead in Juneau County residence, sheriff says

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

TOWN OF NECEDAH, Wis. — A 40-year-old man was found dead at a Juneau County home Friday evening, according to a news release.

Sheriff Brent H. Oleson said officers responded to an apartment in the Village of Necedah at 7: 26 p.m. for a report of a unresponsive man. Once officers arrived, they confirmed that the man was indeed dead.

Law enforcement officials are not identifying the man until they notify family.

This investigation still remains ongoing by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office, the report said.

Camp Douglas Rescue, Mauston Ambulance, Necedah Fire Department and Juneau County Medical Examiner all assisted on the scene.

