Man found dead in burnt area of wildfire in Adams County

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

RICHFIELD, Wis. — One man’s body was found within the burnt area of a wildfire that occurred Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Third Avenue in the town of Richfield, according to a Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Coloma Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry responded to the fire.

The Facebook post said during suppression efforts a deceased man was found within the consumed or burnt area of the fire. The man was identified as Robert Hoffman of Coloma. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

The fire is controlled and being monitored.

The incident remains under investigation.

