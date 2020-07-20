Man flown via Med Flight following police chase, crash

TOWN OF LODI, Wis. — A Lodi man was taken by Med Flight after two disturbances led to a police chase ending in a crash Sunday night, officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a domestic disturbance just before 9 p.m. on West Harmony Drive in Lodi.

According to the report, the suspect was reported to be out of control and had attempted to strangle another occupant of the household. While deputies were responding, dispatch received information that the suspect had left the scene in a Honda Civic.

A Columbia County deputy who was on County Road V near Smith Road observed the suspect, 27-year-old Joshua J. Marks, driving a Honda Civic that matched the suspect vehicle and license plate description.

The sheriff’s office said Marks began fleeing the deputy and led the deputy on a short chase. As Marks was attempting to negotiate a curve on County Road V near Tipperary Road at a high speed, the Honda began skidding, crashed and came to rest in the ditch on County Road V near Wildwood Way in the town of Dekorra.

Investigators said Marks was also involved in a domestic violence incident at KD’s Bar in the town of Lodi prior to the altercation on West Harmony Drive.

Marks was taken from the scene by UW Med Flight. Marks was determined to be on parole at the time of the incident.

According to the report, Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash-scene portion of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Marks is facing tentative charges of felony eluding, one count of battery with a domestic enhancer, three counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic enhancer, attempted strangulation, carrying a concealed weapon and multiple traffic citations.

