Man flips vehicle, arrested on suspicion of 2nd-offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

GRATIOT, Wis. — Police arrested a man on suspicion of second-offense OWI just before 4 p.m. after he flipped his vehicle on State Highway 23.

According to a news release, 34-year-old Christopher Humphrey was driving northbound on State Highway 23 when he lost control of his vehicle, which caused him to leave the roadway. Humphrey’s vehicle overturned, but no injuries were reported in the crash.

The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene.

In addition to the arrest, Humphrey was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded with help from Green County emergency medical services and Darlington and Gratiot fire crews.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments