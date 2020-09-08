Man flees 7 Eleven with cash after displaying handgun, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A man displayed a handgun and demanded money around 5:14 a.m. Tuesday at a 7 Eleven on South Park Street, police said.

According to a release, the man displayed a handgun and entered the store. The man left, possibly in a car, with an undisclosed amount of money.

Those with information are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.