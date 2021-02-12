Man flashed gun during argument at far west side convenience store, Madison police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A man reportedly flashed a gun and made threats following an argument inside a convenience store on Madison’s far west side.

Madison police were sent to the Kelly’s Market at 33 Junction Ct. around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

A store employee said a man was arguing with someone inside the store and was asked to leave. The man then told the employee “I’ve got a strap” and lifted his shirt to show a gun in a holster, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

The man also made threats as he walked away from the store.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.