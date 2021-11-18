Man firing gun inside occupied residence prompted McFarland investigation, police say

by Logan Rude

MCFARLAND, Wis. — McFarland police arrested a man Wednesday night after he fired a gun in his residence, prompting law enforcement to send out an alert warning area residents to stay indoors.

Authorities said Wednesday evening they were investigating a report of a “possibly armed subject” on North Autumn Lane.

According to a release from the McFarland Police Department, a man — Jared Redders — fired a gun inside his house while other people were inside. The other occupants were able to leave the house without being injured, police said.

McFarland police said they requested help from other agencies once they got to the scene. Law enforcement officers with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Cottage Grove Police Department and the Madison Police Department responded.

Negotiators with the sheriff’s office made contact and eventually got Redders to agree to leave his residence shortly after 8:30 p.m. so he could be taken into custody, according to police.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a firearm.

