Man fires shots at parked vehicle in Monona, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MONONA, Wis. — Monona police are investigating after a man shot at a vehicle multiple times Monday night, officials said.

Police responded to shots fired calls on the 300 block of West Broadway at about 9 p.m. Callers reported hearing a number of shots as well as the sound of a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Witnesses at the scene told police a man approached the unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot and shot at the vehicle, according to Monona Interim Police Chief Sara Deuman. Officials said the person later entered a different vehicle and left the scene.

No injuries were reported, though the vehicle that was targeted sustained damage.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.