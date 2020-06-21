Man fires multiple rounds at car driving on Post Road, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting where a man allegedly fired multiple rounds at a car that was driving on Post Road.

According to an incident report, police responded to the intersection of Post and Index roads shortly before 3 p.m.

The release said officers found several shell cases near the intersection and found two parked vehicles that were hit by bullets.

Officials said the bullets had gone through the walls of two separate apartments in the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. Both apartments were occupied at the time of the shooter, according to the release.

Based on witness statements, police said a man got out of a SUV and fired several rounds at a car that was driving, which they said was the only intended target.

Neither of the involved vehicles have been located. Police said the shooter’s vehicle is a light blue small SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Toyota RAV-4. The other vehicle is reportedly a newer style, black or charcoal Chrysler 300.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident who has not already spoken with an officer is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

