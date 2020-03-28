Man falls from 3rd floor, suffers serious injuries as police arrive to investigate burglary

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to the 100 block of State Street on Friday after receiving a report of a burglary in progress in a second floor apartment.

As police were arriving and starting their investigation, a man fell from the third floor.

According to an incident report, the man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

