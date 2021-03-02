Man facing tentative burglary charge following Middleton arrest

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a resident called police to report a burglary in progress.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Heather Road shortly after midnight. The homeowner who called police said the suspect fled when after the homeowner entered the residence.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and subsequently arrested 36-year-old Stephen J. Mixer on a tentative burglary charge.

The Monona Police Department helped Middleton police by providing a K-9 unit during the incident.

