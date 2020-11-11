Man facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly stabbing roommate

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A 19-year-old man is in jail facing attempted homicide charges after he allegedly stabbed his roomate.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 103 Lake Ct. off of Lake Koshkonong in the Town of Albion just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. They say 19-year-old Matthew Webb armed himself with a knife during a physical altercation with a roommate, stabbing the other person multiple times.

Webb was gone by the time a Dane County deputy arrived. Another person living at the home took the stabbing victim to a local hospital, before they were flown to a hospital in Madison with serious injuries. They are expected to survive.

Webb was found in Janesville later in the night by detectives with the help of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken back to Dane County and was booked into jail on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.