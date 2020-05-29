Man facing 8th OWI charge after Beltline arrest overnight

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — A man is facing his 8th drunken driving charge after an arrest along the Beltline early Friday morning.

A State Patrol trooper pulled over 51-year-old James Wilkinson of Winnebago just after midnight Friday along the Beltline west of Highway 51, according to a press release. The responding officer noted he had broken brake lights and was swerving out of his lane. Wilkinson went through field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Wilkinson had seven prior OWI convictions, according to the press release.

