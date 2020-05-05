Man facing 5th drunken driving charge following crash

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A Lake Delton man on parole for drunken driving is facing his fifth intoxicated driving charge after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County.

Sheriff’s officials say the 63-year-old man wasn’t breathing when a motorist stopped and found him Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the man wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed into a construction barrel. The motorist performed CPR and the man was taken to a hospital in Oconomowoc.

Authorities say intoxicants were found at the scene and the odor of intoxicants was detected on the man, the State Journal reported. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case

