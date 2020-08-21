Man faces two felony charges for alleged involvement in tearing down statues at Wisconsin Capitol building

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The man arrested in connection with a fire bombing at Madison’s City County Building has been charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property as party to a crime for his alleged involvement in tearing down two statues that stood outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

On June 23, protesters tore down the two statues— one of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and one of Col. Hans Christian Heg. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Marquan Clark was identified as one of the individuals involved in tearing down the statues.

Police said they identified Clark using city cameras on State Street and King and Pinckney streets. Clark can be seen on city cameras pulling on a cable that was wrapped around the Lady Forward statue, according to the complaint. Police also said Clark can been seen on camera wrapping a cable around the head of the Heg statue before pulling on the cable in an attempt to pull the statue down.

A Madison Police Department detective said she had also identified Clark as the man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into the CCB later that night. Officials said they were able to identified Clark as a suspect in both incidents by matching his clothing thanks to city surveillance footage.

Repair costs for the Lady Forward Statue are estimated to be between $30,000 and $45,000. Costs to repair the Heg statue are estimated to be between $30,000 and $50,000.

If convicted, Clark could face a fine of $10,000 and/or up to three-and-a-half years in prison for each individual charge.

Clark is expected to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

