Man faces multiple tentative charges for allegedly shooting, killing mother’s dog

NEW CHESTER, Wis. — Law enforcement officers responded early Tuesday morning to a residence where a man shot and killed a dog.

At 2:01 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call saying 49-year-old Joseph M. Odwazny had shot and killed a dog.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, their investigation revealed that Odwazny may have been intoxicated when his mother’s dog bit him. Odwazny and his mother reportedly got into an argument about the dog biting him before Odwazny grabbed a gun and shot the dog close to where his mother was standing. The dog died from the gunshot.

Odwazny faces tentative charges of mistreating animals causing death, shooting a caged or staked animal causing death, disorderly conduct domestic abuse and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

