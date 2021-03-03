Man faces multiple tentative gun charges after firing gun at strip club, authorities say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly fired a gun at a strip club.

Deputies responded to Club Bristol Gentleman’s Club around 1:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside of the club. When they arrived, authorities discovered the building had been struck with multiple bullets.

Zachary Leonard, 29, fled the scene and subsequently crashed into a ditch east of County Highway N.

Leonard was then arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-offense OWI, endangering safety – reckless use of a firearm, operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

