Man faces 4th offense OWI after arrest in Middleton

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police say an area man is facing his fourth offense OWI after an arrest overnight Monday.

Police were called to Deming Way Monday night for a report of a man acting suspiciously in a parking lot.

Officers say 35-year-old Daniel Erdman had left his vehicle parked on a curb and was showing signs of impairment. Police conducted a field sobriety test with Erdman, who started to become uncooperative and at one point provided a fake name.

He was arrested on charges of 4th offense OWI and booked into the Dane County Jail.

