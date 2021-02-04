Man exposes himself outside woman’s bedroom window while watching her, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a woman found a man watching her from outside late Wednesday night.

An incident report said the 20-year-old saw the man standing outside her bedroom window on the 500 block of West Mifflin Street at 11:30 p.m. The victim said the man also exposed himself after getting caught.

Officials said the woman told her roommates about the incident and went outside together but were unable to find the man. As a result, police sent extra officials to patrol the area throughout the night.

The suspect has been described as being 30 to 40 years old and having long, curly brown hair pulled back into a ponytail.

An investigation is ongoing.

