Man enters East Washington Avenue restaurant, takes money from cash register after claiming to have gun

MADISON, Wis. — A 50-year-old man was arrested after officers were dispatched Monday at 10:17 p.m. to the Ragin Cajun Seafood Restaurant on East Washington Avenue for a robbery.

According to an incident report, an individual entered the restaurant and said he had a gun. One employee was told to open the cash register and then the individual took money from the register and left on foot.

The report said multiple officers went to the area, where they were able to get a description of the suspect. A short time later a Madison police officer saw the individual on foot close to another business.

The man was tentatively charged with armed robbery, obstructing a peace officer and a probation/parole violation.

