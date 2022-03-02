Man electrocuted when falling wire hits vehicle, Madison police say

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A 38-year-old man is dead after being electrocuted on Madison’s south side Tuesday, the city’s police department said.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a company was trimming trees near the intersection of West Broadway and Hoboken Road around 12:20 p.m. when a branch got stuck in a wire. When an employee pulled the branch, the wire snapped and hit a company vehicle below.

The man, who was leaning against the vehicle, was electrocuted, police said. He died at the scene.

Fryer said it’s unclear at this point whether the man worked for the tree trimming company.

