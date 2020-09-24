Man ejected from truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

PORTLAND, Wis. — A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday night in a rollover crash on Highway 33 east of County Highway PC.

Around 10:30 p.m., Monroe County officials received a report of a vehicle rollover. When Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, they discovered that the man was traveling westbound on State Highway 33 when his Ford F150 hit a patch of gravel on the north side of the roadway.

The driver overcorrected, traveled across the roadway and rolled before eventually coming to a rest on the vehicle’s passenger side. The driver was ejected during the crash.

Law enforcement officials said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Monroe County officials are still investigating the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cashton Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Cashton first responders, Cashton Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance Service, and GundersenAIR.

